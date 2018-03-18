Register
    A general view of northern Tehran taken from Tabi'at (Nature) bridge on Modares highway. (File)

    Senior Iranian Official Warns EU Against Indulging US Amid New Sanctions Threat

    Middle East
    Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani’s comments come a day after foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned the US against making the “painful mistake” of withdrawing from the nuclear agreement.

    Following the reports suggesting that the EU has prepared fresh sanctions against Tehran over its missile program, Shamkhani warned European nations against indulging the US’ desires. He proceeded to say that Washington has failed to fulfill its obligations within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), while the European Union was passive regarding the US approach towards Iran.

    "The Islamic Republic of Iran will give a proper and due response to the US’ constant violations of its commitments under the JCPOA and will accept no change, interpretation or new measure that would limit the JCPOA," he said.

    The joint paper was reportedly sent by the European signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, who allegedly sought to appease Donald Trump and preserve the 2015 agreement amid Washington’s threats to unilaterally pull out of it.

    "Defense capabilities, particularly the missile program, of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which have a deterrent nature, will firmly be continued based on national security necessities. Political and media propaganda will have no impact on their development," Shamkhani said in a meeting with Oman's Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi in Tehran on Saturday.

    Earlier this week, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that US President Donald Trump has always sought to “destroy the JCPOA.”

    "Considering what has been envisaged in the JCPOA in the field of research and development and the Islamic Republic of Iran's continued measures to develop its peaceful nuclear capability, if the US makes the mistake of exiting the JCPOA, it will definitely be a painful mistake for the Americans," Zarif told reporters.

    While the European parties to the deal have reaffirmed their commitment to the JCPOA, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly denounced the agreement as “the worst and most one-sided transaction Washington has even entered into,” threatening to withdraw from it if “significant changes” are not made.

    In July 2015, the P5+1 group of nations (comprising Russia, the United States, France, the UK, China and Germany) and Iran signed an agreement stipulating the gradual lifting of sanctions imposed on Tehran in exchange for the Islamic Republic maintaining the peaceful nature of its nuclear program. 

