Syria Partition Plans Must Be Foiled - Lavrov

Commenting on the situation in Syria, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that the deescalation process in Eastern Ghouta could start only if militants stopped shelling Damascus.

According to Lavrov, "any plans on Syria's partitions should be abandoned."

While stressing that the level of violence in Syria has significantly decreased, the foreign minister emphasized that "the process of deescalation in Eastern Ghouta could start only if militants stopped shelling Damascus."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW