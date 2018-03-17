Explosion Rocks Afghan Capital, Leaving 4 Wounded - Reports (PHOTO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least four people were wounded as a result of the explosion which hit Afghan capital on Saturday morning, the TOLO broadcaster reported.

A suicide bomber detonated the bomb close to a compound housing foreign contractors at around 9 a.m. local time (04:30 GMT), the TOLO broadcaster reported.

The attacker reportedly targeted a vehicle belonging to a private security company. The injured people were local civilians.

A suicide bomber driving a car full of explosives detonated at the entrance of a foreign contractor company in Kabul PD9, killing at least two people.

No group has claimed responsibility yet, the broadcaster added.

Afghanistan has long been suffering political, social and security-related instability because of the simmering insurgency, including that of the Taliban, Daesh and Daesh-affiliated groups.