Register
08:11 GMT +317 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Civilians helped by Syrian Army in Aleppo

    Russian MoD: Over 800,000 Returned Home in Aleppo After Defeat of Nusra Front

    © Sputnik/ Antoine Abboud
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Over 800,000 people have returned to the Syrian city of Aleppo and its suburbs, liberated from the Jabhat al Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia), the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

    "The province of Aleppo illustrates the efficiency of the work of the Russian reconciliation center for Syria. Over 800,000 people have returned to the city of Aleppo and its suburbs, liberated from Jabhat al Nusra and its affiliated groups, since December 2016. The local authorities provide assistance with housing reconstruction. Markets, shops, schools and medical facilities are working. Agriculture is being actively restored," the statement added.

    Additionally, Syrians that left Aleppo and moved to the Idlib province together with fleeing militants in December 2016 had been returning to their homes since March 4, according to Russian military data.

    "At least 870 families, a total of 3,409 people, have returned to Aleppo from the Idlib province through a humanitarian corridor, organized by the Iran-Russia-Turkey coordination center, in the region Tell-Sultan – Abu Duhur," the ministry said.

    Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) militants waving the trademark Jihadits flag as vehicles drive on a newly cut road through the Syrian-Iraqi border between the Iraqi Nineveh province and the Syrian town of Al-Hasakah (File)
    © AFP 2018/ ALBARAKA NEWS
    Russia General Staff Chief Explains Who Trained Daesh Leaders in Syria
    Meanwhile, the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation is holding negotiations with leaders of Syrian armed opposition groups across the entire war-torn country, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

    "Within the implementation of the UNSC Resolution 2401, Russia performs its obligations in full. The Russian reconciliation center holds active negotiations with the leaders of the Syrian armed opposition on the entire Syrian territory," the statement read.

    The statement also specified that the Syrian government forces conduct hostilities against irreconcilable armed groups that harass the local population.

    However, a US-formed autonomous government in northern Syria has been preventing civilians from fleeing the war-ravaged city of Raqqa, the Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday.

    “Authorities formed in Raqqa by the US military from the so-called Democratic Federation of Northern Syria have confined its residents to the districts gutted by the bombs of the US-led coalition, stopping them from going to safer areas in Syria,” the statement read.

    The Russian military added only several districts in downtown Raqqa are fit to live in, while most of the city is filled will unexploded bombs and improvised explosive devices, which have already claimed over 500 lives.

    Lights and smoke are seen during Syrian government bombardment on the rebel-controlled town of Arbin, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, on late March 11, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ Ammar SULEIMAN
    Russia Vows Response in Case its Military in Syria Threatened as US Considers Anti-Damascus Strike - MoD
    Moreover, the United States prevents the delivery of any humanitarian convoys to the Syrian city of Raqqa as well as the arrival of the UN mission that would assess the scope of the humanitarian catastrophe in the region, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

    "The United Sates continues to hamper the arrival of any humanitarian organizations' representatives in Raqqa, not to mention the coordination of the arrival of the UN assessment mission in the city, which should determine the scope of the humanitarian catastrophe and decide on the volume of the emergency humanitarian assistance to the vulnerable population," the statement said.

    According to the statement, only several central districts of the city remain relatively safe, while the rest of the city is dangerous for human habitation.

    "Thousands of decomposing bodies of civilians and militants, who died in massive airstrikes on Raqqa, carried out by the US-led coalition, have not been recovered and remain in the rubble. Outbreaks of infectious deceases, which threaten to turn into an epidemic with the arrival of summer, have already been recorded in the city," the statement added.

    In addition, the United States and its coalition partners have failed to keep the promises they made when they agreed UN Resolution 2401 to enable humanitarian deliveries in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

    “Despite assurance from the US military that it will let humanitarian aid reach displaced people in At Tanf, representatives of the US military command have blankly refused to guarantee that this aid will be distributed among civilians rather than US-controlled militants,” the statement read.

    US forces, accompanied by Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters, drive their armoured vehicles near the northern Syrian village of Darbasiyah, on the border with Turkey on April 28, 2017. (File)
    © AFP 2018/ DELIL SOULEIMAN
    US to Stay in Syria After Daesh Defeat to Ensure Terror Group Does Not Reemerge - CENTCOM
    US instructors have been training armed Syrian opposition at a base located at the At Tanf garrison in the country's southeast, close to the Rubkan camp for the displaced people.

    “That means that the United States, the United Kingdom and coalition countries, which have actively promoted the adoption of UNSC Resolution 2401, are now completely ignoring their commitments in Syria,” it concluded.

    The Council unanimously adopted the resolution in February 24. It ordered all warring parties to immediately stop hostilities and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause across Syria to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as medical evacuation of those injured.

    Moreover, the US army units stationed in the eastern districts of the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor prevent the return of these territories under Syrian government control, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

    "One of the priorities of the Syrian authorities is the return of the population to the eastern districts of the Deir ez-Zor province, controlled by the pro-US units… The US army units located in these districts prevent restoration of the Syrian governmental institutions," the statement read.

    The ministry specified that over 23,000 people returned to the districts of the Deir ez-Zor province which have been controlled by Damascus since December 1.

    Related:

    Russian Military Demands Al-Rahman Legion Group to Cut Ties With Nusra Front
    Russia Has Evidence West Trying to Save Nusra Front for Regime Change - Lavrov
    Russia Has No Evidence US-Led Coalition Targets Nusra Front Terrorists - Lavrov
    Nusra Front Became Tool of Sides Unhappy With Russia Liberating Syria – MoD
    WATCH Syrian Army Fight Al-Nusra Front With Heavy Artillery
    Tags:
    negotiations, hostilities, armed groups, humanitarian convoy, terrorism, ceasefire, resolution, defeat, Al-Nusra Front, humanitarian aid, United Nations Security Council Resolution (UNSCR), Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, US-led coalition, Russian Defense Ministry, Aleppo, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    This Week in Pictures: March 10-16
    Stormy Chasers
    Stormy Chasers
    Turkish Operation in Afrin
    Turkish Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin: Facts and Figures
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse