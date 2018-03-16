Register
    Police officers get dressed in protective suiting at a car recovery depot in Norton Enterprise Park, where Sergei Skripal's car was originally transported, in Salisbury, Britain, March 13, 2018

    Israel Issues Russia-Free Condemnation on Skripal Poisoning

    © REUTERS/ Henry Nicholls
    Topic:
    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (86)
    British officials requested a statement from the Israeli government on March 14, but the foreign ministry issued it only on March 15 and did not include allegations of Russia’s involvement in the matter.

    The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official condemnation of the poisoning of ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the UK with a supposedly military-grade nerve agent. Britain requested an official statement on the matter during a meeting between British Ambassador to Israel David Quarrey and Israeli National Security Adviser Meir Ben-Shabat on March 14.

    "Israel views with gravity the event which took place in Great Britain and condemns it vigorously," the statement said.

    Notably, the official statement missed one part which the UK most likely expected to see — namely a condemnation of Russia's alleged involvement in the assassination attempt. Instead, Israel urged the international community to cooperate to avoid such events in the future.

    READ MORE: Skripal's Poisoning is Theresa May's Chance to Make Her Government Great Again

    Ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal, who has been living in the UK since 2010, when he was released from a Russian prison, was found in critical condition on March 4. The UK prime minister claimed that he was poisoned by a military-grade nerve agent made in Russia. Russian officials demanded that evidence be presented for such claims and that access be given to the investigation materials, expressing their willingness to cooperate with the British police. The UK has presented no proof and rejected access to the case files, as well as samples from the crime scene.

    Alleged Poisoning Attack on Russian Ex-Spy Skripal in UK (86)

