Lavrov: US-Led Coalition Should Stop Fencing Off Terrorists in Eastern Ghouta

Russian Foreign minister Sergei Lavrov stated Friday, he hoped the US would stop fencing off terrorists in Eastern Ghouta.

Eastern Ghouta has been under the control of terrorists since 2012, with some 10,000-12,000 militants controlling the district, according to Syrian Army's estimates.

The situation in the militant-held region escalated last month after government forces launched an operation dubbed "Damascus Steel," in a bid to clear the region of militants.

Following the escalation, the UNSC unanimously approved resolution 2401, which provides for the introduction of a ceasefire regime throughout Syria for a period of 30 days.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW