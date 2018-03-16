Lavrov: US-Led Coalition Should Stop Fencing Off Terrorists in Eastern Ghouta

Eastern Ghouta has been under the control of terrorists since 2012, with some 10,000-12,000 militants controlling the district, according to Syrian Army's estimates.
The situation in the militant-held region escalated last month after government forces launched an operation dubbed "Damascus Steel," in a bid to clear the region of militants.
Following the escalation, the UNSC unanimously approved resolution 2401, which provides for the introduction of a ceasefire regime throughout Syria for a period of 30 days.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
