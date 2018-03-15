Turkish General Staff Says Southeastern Nusaybin City Shelled From Syria

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish General Staff said Thursday that the city of Nusaybin in the country’s southeastern Mardin province had been shelled from the Syrian territory.

"After Nusaybin was shelled from the territory of Syria, eight terrorists were killed in retaliatory fire," the General Staff wrote on Twitter.

Ankara Since has been conducting an "Olive Branch" operation in Syria's north-western city of Afrin that is situated not far from the border with Turkey since January 20.

The operation came as a response to the US announcement that it had been training a 30,000-strong border security force in Syria, comprised of the Syrian Kurds' People's Protection Units (YPG), which is considered by Turkey to be affiliated with the Kurdistan's Workers' Party (PKK), regarded by Ankara as a terrorist organization.

Damascus has condemned the operation as a violation of Syria's sovereignty.