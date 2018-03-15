Turkey, US Will Form 'Safe Zone' Around Syria's Manbij - Erdogan's Spokesman

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin has announced that Ankara and Washington would form a "safe zone" around Syria's Manbij if the US "keeps promises."
In an interview with the TRT Haber broadcaster, Kalin said that the deal was binding and that a change in the US Secretary of State would not change it even if it leads to a 1-2 week delay.
According to him, Ankara expects to clear Afrin of the Kurdish militants "very soon."
However, Turkey has no intention to hand over the town to the Syrian government after the military operation ends, he added.
Later on, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu urged the US to withdraw from Manbij and called on Washington to prevent redeployment of the YPG from Manbij to Afrin.
US Central Command chief General Joseph Votel, however, said the US was not planning to withdraw forces from the city.
