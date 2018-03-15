Israeli Tanks Target Hamas Posts in Gaza in Response to Explosions - IDF

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli tanks attacked the positions of Palestinian militants from Hamas movement in response to the detonation of several improvised explosive devices along the security fence surrounding the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

"A short while ago, a number of explosive devices were detonated on the security fence along the northern Gaza Strip. No injuries were reported. In response, IDF tanks targeted Hamas posts. The IDF holds Hamas responsible for all incidents of terrorism that happen under its jurisdiction," the IDF press service said on Twitter.

A short while ago, a number of explosive devices were detonated on the security fence along the northern Gaza Strip. No injuries were reported — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) 15 марта 2018 г.

© REUTERS/ Suhaib Salem Gaza Strip Police Detain Suspects of Blowing Up Palestinian PM's Motorcade

​On February 18, the IDF fired at 18 military targets of Hamas movement in response to the blast of an explosive device that left four Israeli servicemen injured.

These incidents are part of the ongoing escalation of tensions between Israel and Palestine caused by the recent decision of the United States to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Rocket launches from the Gaza Strip have also intensified following this decision.