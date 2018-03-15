Register
08:17 GMT +315 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Lights and smoke are seen during Syrian government bombardment on the rebel-controlled town of Arbin, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, on late March 11, 2018

    Russian Embassy Urges US to Refrain from Escalating Conflict in Eastern Ghouta

    © AFP 2018/ Ammar SULEIMAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 40

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States should take care not to escalate bloodshed in the Syrian capital's suburb of Eastern Ghouta by making irresponsible statements, the Russian Embassy warned.

    "We are again calling on Washington to refrain from irresponsible statements and plans that can lead to an irreversible escalation of the conflict," the Embassy said, adding it would not be distracted by UK's accusations over the poisoning of a former Russian spy. "Syria remains in the focus of the Russian diplomacy."

    US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Tuesday that the United States was prepared to act on the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria "if we must." Russia's Foreign Ministry said it was outraged by Haley's "bellicose" rhetoric and warned of "necessary" response measures.

    A man walks in a graveyard near destroyed graves in a neighbourhood heavily damaged by air strikes in the village of Deir al-Asafir in the rebel-held region of Eastern Ghouta, on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus (File)
    © AFP 2018/ AMER ALMOHIBANY
    Syrian Civilians Talk About Life in Eastern Ghouta After Escaping Enclave
    "We warned Washington several days ago against being tempted to use provocations by Syrian militants, who use chemical weapons against civilians, to justify an attack on Damascus. Threats by the US ambassador to the UN… are apparently meant to reconcile everyone with its inevitability," the embassy said.

    The mission stressed it was concerned over whom the United States was backing in Eastern Ghouta, a rebel-held enclave on the outskirts of Damascus that, the embassy said, had long been controlled by the al-Qaeda-linked Nusra Front. The militant group had been shelling Damascus for years, it added.

    Syrian authorities have repeatedly denied the accusations of having a role in the alleged chemical attacks in the country, reiterating that the UN-backed Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) had confirmed that it got rid of all chemical weapons in January 2016.

    Related:

    Syrian Civilians Talk About Life in Eastern Ghouta After Escaping Enclave
    Militants in Eastern Ghouta Provoke Syrian Army to Retaliate - Russian MoD
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    WATCH Syrian Army Cracks Down on Terrorists in Eastern Ghouta
    Syrian Army Reportedly Finds Cache of French Weapons in Liberated Eastern Ghouta
    Tags:
    rhetoric, escalation, conflict, Eastern Ghouta, Syria, Russia, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bali's Waterfalls
    Couple of Adventure Hunters Share Breathtaking Shots of Unique Places
    The Rexit
    The Rexit
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok