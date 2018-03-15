Kurdish Self-Defense Forces: At Least 7 Killed in Turkish Airstrikes on Afrin

DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - At least seven people were killed, while 25 others were injured as a result of airstrikes on residential areas of Syria's northern city of Afrin carried out by the Turkish air force, the Kurdish Self-Defense Forces in Afrin said in a statement on Wednesday.

"At the moment the airstrikes on Afrin are continuing. [The attacks resulted in] seven deaths already, including one child, and injured 25 others," the statement read.

On January 20, Ankara launched Operation Olive Branch in Afrin , in pursuit of "clearing" the Turkey's Syrian border from the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and the PYD (Democratic Union Party) are thought by Ankara to be linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Ankara.

Damascus has firmly condemned the operation as an assault on Syria's sovereignty. Moscow, in its turn, has urged all the parties to exercise restraint and called for respect of Syria's territorial integrity.