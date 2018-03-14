Register
14 March 2018
    Syrians walk past destroyed buildings in the rebel-held town of Hamouria, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, on March 9, 2018

    Situation in E Ghouta Stabilized Significantly in Past Few Days - Russian MoD

    Middle East
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The situation in Syria's Eastern Ghouta, primarily around the town of Duma, has stabilized significantly in the past few days, the Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

    "All skirmishes in the town of Duma, as well as any other forms of hostilities have completely stopped. Free movement of local residents has resumed," the ministry said in a statement.

    According to the ministry, the humanitarian pause in Duma, which provides for cessation of hostilities by all conflicting parties, as well as for the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians, is being observed for the third day in a row.

    "In order to further stabilize the situation, the humanitarian pause in the region of Duma has been extended by 48 hours at once," the statement added.

    So far, a total of 437 civilians have managed to leave the Syrian city of Duma through humanitarian corridors over the past several days, the ministry added.

    A convoy of 20 trucks is expected to deliver humanitarian aid to the civilians in the Syrian town of Duma, located in besieged Eastern Ghouta, on March 15, Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

    "Tomorrow, a passage of another humanitarian convoy of 20 trucks is scheduled in order to provide aid to the population," the ministry said.

    According to the document, the residents of Duma have received two humanitarian convoys, carrying 318 tonnes of food products, medicines and emergency supplies, over the past week, which were delivered with the help of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation.

    READ MORE: Syrian Civilians Talk About Life in Eastern Ghouta After Escaping Enclave

    Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Over 300 Have Fled E Ghouta Via Humanitarian Corridor - Reconciliation Center
    The situation in the besieged Damascus suburb has been complicated over the past weeks, as local militants continue to shell the area. On February 24, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401 that urges all conflicting parties to immediately stop all hostilities and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause across Syria in order to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as medical evacuation of those injured. Russia also proposed to organize a five-hour daily humanitarian pause to ensure humanitarian supplies and evacuations from the area.

    Tags:
    humanitarian pause, humanitarian aid, Duma, East Ghouta, Damascus, Syria
