Situation in E Ghouta Stabilized Significantly in Past Few Days - Russian MoD

"All skirmishes in the town of Duma, as well as any other forms of hostilities have completely stopped. Free movement of local residents has resumed," the ministry said in a statement.
According to the ministry, the humanitarian pause in Duma, which provides for cessation of hostilities by all conflicting parties, as well as for the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians, is being observed for the third day in a row.
"In order to further stabilize the situation, the humanitarian pause in the region of Duma has been extended by 48 hours at once," the statement added.
A convoy of 20 trucks is expected to deliver humanitarian aid to the civilians in the Syrian town of Duma, located in besieged Eastern Ghouta, on March 15, Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Tomorrow, a passage of another humanitarian convoy of 20 trucks is scheduled in order to provide aid to the population," the ministry said.
According to the document, the residents of Duma have received two humanitarian convoys, carrying 318 tonnes of food products, medicines and emergency supplies, over the past week, which were delivered with the help of the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation.
