Militants Fire at Christian Quarter of Damascus Leaving 3 Wounded - Police

"A rocket from Eastern Ghouta exploded in the Qassaa district. Two children and a woman were injured," the source said.
Qassaa district is located near the Old City, less than a kilometer (0.6 miles) from the front line of Eastern Ghouta. Its inhabitants are mainly Christians.
The situation in Damascus suburb remains tense after in February, Damascus launched large-scale operation codenamed Damascus Steel to liberate the Eastern Ghouta area from terrorists formerly known as the al-Nusra Front* movement. Recently, the troops regained control over the town of Nashabiyah and a number of villages and farms in the region.
*al-Nusra Front is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia
