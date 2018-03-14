Register
22:47 GMT +314 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A picture taken on February 28, 2018 shows flames erupting in the horizon following a reported rocket attack in al-Shaffuniyah, in the enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus

    Militants Fire at Christian Quarter of Damascus Leaving 3 Wounded - Police

    © AFP 2018/ Ammar SULEIMAN
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    DAMASCUS (Sputnik) - Militants in Eastern Ghouta fired rockets at the Christian quarter of Qassaa in Damascus, leaving three civilians injured, a source in the city police told Sputnik on Wednesday.

    "A rocket from Eastern Ghouta exploded in the Qassaa district. Two children and a woman were injured," the source said.

    Qassaa district is located near the Old City, less than a kilometer (0.6 miles) from the front line of Eastern Ghouta. Its inhabitants are mainly Christians.

    READ MORE: Syrian Civilians Talk About Life in Eastern Ghouta After Escaping Enclave

    Syrians walk past destroyed buildings in the rebel-held town of Hamouria, in the besieged Eastern Ghouta region on the outskirts of the capital Damascus, on March 9, 2018
    © AFP 2018/ ABDULMONAM EASSA
    Situation in E Ghouta Stabilized Significantly in Past Few Days - Russian MoD
    Militants have been shelling the center and the residential districts of Damascus for two months, leaving about 20 civilians killed and dozens injured over the course of the Eastern Ghouta escalation.

    The situation in Damascus suburb remains tense after in February, Damascus launched large-scale operation codenamed Damascus Steel to liberate the Eastern Ghouta area from terrorists formerly known as the al-Nusra Front* movement. Recently, the troops regained control over the town of Nashabiyah and a number of villages and farms in the region.

    *al-Nusra Front is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Related:

    Situation in E Ghouta Stabilized Significantly in Past Few Days - Russian MoD
    Over 300 Have Fled E Ghouta Via Humanitarian Corridor - Reconciliation Center
    Syrian Civilians Talk About Life in Eastern Ghouta After Escaping Enclave
    Militants in Eastern Ghouta Provoke Syrian Army to Retaliate - Russian MoD
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Tags:
    civilians, militants, Eastern Ghouta, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bali's Waterfalls
    Couple of Adventure Hunters Share Breathtaking Shots of Unique Places
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok