Register
17:59 GMT +314 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A flag of the autonomous Kurdistan region flies as Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take position to monitor the area from their front line post in Bashiqa, a town 13 kilometres north-east of Mosul (File)

    Iraqi Kurdistan's Airports Reopen, International Air Traffic Resumes - Reports

    © AFP 2018/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    CAIRO (Sputnik) - The airports of Iraqi Kurdistan were reopened on Wednesday for international flights to and from the region, local media reported, citing the Iraqi Parliament.

    On Tuesday, the press office of Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced that international air traffic to and from Iraqi Kurdistan's airports should be resumed within one week. The decision came just a few weeks after the Iraqi government decided to extend the flight ban by another three months until May 31.

    A flag of the autonomous Kurdistan region flies as Iraqi Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take position to monitor the area from their front line post in Bashiqa, a town 13 kilometres north-east of Mosul (File)
    © AFP 2018/ AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
    Iraqi Kurdistan's Airports Reopen, International Air Traffic Resumes - Reports
    The restrictions on the flights were lifted on the condition that federal authority would be imposed on the region's international airports, the Rudaw news agency reported, citing Bestun Zangana, the head of the Iraqi Parliament's Transportation Committee.

    READ MORE: Baghdad Lifts Ban on International Flights to Iraqi Kurdistan — PM Office

    Relations between the Iraqi federal authorities and the autonomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan deteriorated sharply following the Kurdish independence referendum on September 25 that was deemed illegal by Baghdad. Following the vote, Iraq imposed sanctions on the Kurdish regional government; the country restricted banking operations, closed border crossings and banned international flights to and from the region. The last international flight from Iraqi Kurdistan left on September 29.

    Related:

    Iraqi Kurdistan's Government Wants Russia to Help Solve Independence Crisis
    Iraqi Delegation to Visit Kurdistan to Discuss Airports, Checkpoints Reopening
    Iran Reopens Border With Iraqi Kurdistan Closed After Referendum - Reports
    Tags:
    air traffic, airports, flights, Haider Abadi, Iraqi Kurdistan, Iraq
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Eastern Ghouta Humanitarian Corridor in Pictures
    Russians Did It
    You Know What to Do in Any Odd Situation
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok