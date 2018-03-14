Assad Vows to Confront 'Western Scenarios' Targeting Unity, Sovereignty of Syria

"Our war on terrorism will not cease as long as there is one terrorist left. We will continue to confront the Western scenarios that target the unity and sovereignty of our country," Assad said as quoted in presidency's Telegram account.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted Monday that Russia is concerned by the attempts to divide Syria, such fears are caused by the actions taken by the United States.
"Of course, when we talk about the need to preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria, it is a requirement not only of the international law in general, but specifically of resolution 2254, we cannot but observe with dismay the attempts to divide Syria. Such fears arise when you look at the plans that the United States is beginning to implement on the ground, primarily to the east of the Euphrates, on the vast territories between this river and Syria's borders with Iraq and Turkey," Lavrov added.
The US military base near At Tanf also raises questions about the US genuine intentions. The military base, which was established without the government's permission by the US in April 2017 near the town of At Tanf on the Syria-Iraq border, has become a problem for Syrian forces fighting the Daesh terrorist group. The United States justified the setting up of a military base there in terms of the need to carry out operations against Daesh. However, since the establishment of the base, there have been no reports of American anti-terrorist operations, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The ministry has repeatedly warned that refugees living in the Rukban camp were being used as a "human shield" for the US military base. In addition, the base has twice been used to strike Syrian government-aligned forces fighting Daesh militants.
