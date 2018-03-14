Register
11:58 GMT +314 March 2018
    Smoke rises from the besieged Eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria

    Over 300 Have Fled E Ghouta Via Humanitarian Corridor - Reconciliation Center

    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Middle East
    0 10

    EASTERN GHOUTA (Sputnik) – More than 300 people left Syria’s Eastern Ghouta in recent days, since the humanitarian corridor began operating, spokesman for the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation Maj. Gen. Vladimir Zolotukhin said Wednesday.

    "More than 300 people have left the Eastern Ghouta region since the humanitarian corridor opened, with most of these people leaving in recent days," he told reporters.

    The Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta has been under the control of terrorists, including the al-Nusra Front* since 2012, with an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 militants in the area.

    READ MORE: Mainstream Media Slammed for Not Reporting Pro-Gov't Rallies in Syria's E Ghouta

    The situation in Eastern Ghouta has been complicated over the past weeks, as terrorists continue to shell the area. On February 24, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401 that urged all conflicting sides to immediately stop all hostilities and adhere to a humanitarian pause across Syria in order to ensure the safe delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as medical evacuation of those injured.

    Russia also proposed an initiative of organizing a five-hour daily humanitarian pause to ensure humanitarian supplies and evacuations from the area.

    *al-Nusra Front is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Tags:
    humanitarian corridors, Al-Nusra Front, Eastern Ghouta, Syria
