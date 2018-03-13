WATCH Syrian Army Cracks Down on Terrorists in Eastern Ghouta

Last month saw the beginning of the Syrian military's operation in the Damascus suburb of Eastern Ghouta, where at least 10,000 Islamist militants have reportedly held control since 2012.

The state-run Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) has released a video of the government forces' offensive on Eastern Ghouta, located near the capital Damascus.

This is part of the Syrian Army's Operation Damascus Steel, aimed at destroying Islamist militants in Eastern Ghouta, including those from the al-Nusra Front* group.

According to the latest reports, the Syrian troops have already liberated more than half of the area, which jihadists have controlled control since 2012. Between 10,000 and 12,000 militants are estimated to be holed up in the area.

