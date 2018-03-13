Turkey Debunks Reports on US Troops Withdrawal From Incirlik Airbase

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag has refuted media reports about US intentions to withdraw its troops from the Incirlik airbase in southern Turkey.

"In recent days there was news that the United States could allegedly leave the Incirlik airbase. The information was refuted by the US authorities. Such decision has not been made," Bozdag told reporters on Monday.

On Sunday, The Wall Street Journal reported about the cessation of combat operations from the Incirlik airbase, which is allegedly linked to tensions in relations between Ankara and Washington.

Citing a source in the US military command, the media outlet noted that US troops could withdraw from the Turkish airbase. Johnny Michael, spokesperson for US European Command (EUCOM), has described the reports as speculation.

The relations between Turkey and the United States are currently in a crisis because of the support provided by the US side to the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), which is considered by Ankara as a terrorist group. Washington explains its backing of the Kurds by the need to fight against the Daesh terrorist group, outlawed in the United States and Russia among other states.

The Incirlik air base has already been left by German troops as the country's lawmakers were not allowed to visit the facility.