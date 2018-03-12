Register
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem September 10, 2017

    Israel's Netanyahu: 'We'll Win Elections, but We're Not There Yet'

    © REUTERS/ Ronen Zvulun
    Middle East
    110

    Early elections are looming on the horizon in Israel, as the ruling coalition is in crisis over the controversial bill, with sides threatening to disband the alliance if their demands are not met.

    Netanyahu, who is currently facing the prospect of snap elections and in addition implicated in scandal over graft investigations, has told lawmakers at the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, that "if there are elections, we will win — but we are not there yet."

    The Israeli ruling coalition has been in crisis due to the demand of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism political alliance to exempt its voters from military service, which was opposed by Netanyahu's secularist allies — Yisrael Beiteinu.

    READ MORE: Enough is Enough! Hundreds of Israelis Demand Netanyahu's Resignation

    Earlier in the day, Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman said that all Knesset members from his party Yisrael Beiteinu will vote against the bill on exempting ultra-Orthodox yeshiva students from conscription. His statement came as a response to the decision of the Israeli parliamentary committee to approve controversial legislation.

    Protesters hold signs calling upon Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down during a rally in Tel Aviv, Israel February 16, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Amir Cohen
    Enough is Enough! Hundreds of Israelis Demand Netanyahu's Resignation
    The vote on the bill became a part of a compromise made by the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism political alliance and Netanyahu to avert dissolving the parliament and calling a snap election. The threat of an early election remains intact after the parties refused to support the budget for 2019 without substantial progress on haredi enlistment bill.

    However, some Israeli politicians believe that the current coalition crisis serves to distract from Netanyahu’s corruption probes. Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay argued that Netanyahu and Lieberman coordinated their moves, adding that "the Netanyahu-Liberman alliance is one of corruption, at our expense."

    READ MORE: Soros' Revenge? What's Behind Anti-Netanyahu Campaign in Israel

    According to polls, Netanyahu's Likud party is expected to win the snap election even despite the fact that the Israeli prime minister might face corruption charges following inquiries into two criminal cases.

