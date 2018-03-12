Turkish Armed Forces Now Less Than Mile Away From Syria's Afrin – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Turkish Armed Forces waging Operation Olive Branch against Kurdish militants in northeastern Syria are 1.5 kilometers (0.93 miles) away from Afrin, local media reported Monday.

Turkish Armed Forces and Free Syrian Army are advancing toward Afrin, and they currently 1.5 kilometers southeast of the city center, Anadolu news agency said, citing military sources.

According to the media outlet, a total of 1,100 square kilometers of the Afrin region have been cleared of Kurdish forces during the operation.

On January 20, the Turkish General Staff declared the launch of the Olive Branch Operation in the northern Syrian district of Afrin against Kurdish forces controlled by the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), an organization listed as a terrorist in Turkey. Damascus has condemned Turkish military action in Afrin, claiming that the territory is an integral part of Syria.

According to Turkish General Staff, Operation Olive Branch continues "successfully," with more than 3,000 militants neutralized since its start.