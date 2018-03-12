WATCH: Israel Allegedly Using Drone to Disperse Palestinian Protesters

During protests along the Gaza security fence on Friday, a UAV dropped tear gas, dispersing the crowd of Palestinian demonstrators, the first time a drone has been used for this purpose, al-Mayadeen TV reported. The video of the drone has emerged on the net.
A spokesperson for the Israeli army stated that the drone was not operated by the military but by the border police. The police have not provided comments so far.
According to the media, protests in Gaza held over the weekend resulted in the death of two Palestinians after clashes erupted with the Israeli Defense Forces.
Palestinian groups have gathered to protest the US administration’s controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and move the US diplomatic mission to the city.
