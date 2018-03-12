WATCH: Israel Allegedly Using Drone to Disperse Palestinian Protesters

On Friday, after about 200 Palestinians took to the streets of Gaza to protest against the relocation of Israel's capital to Jerusalem, authorities used an experimental method to control the crowd.

During protests along the Gaza security fence on Friday, a UAV dropped tear gas, dispersing the crowd of Palestinian demonstrators, the first time a drone has been used for this purpose, al-Mayadeen TV reported. The video of the drone has emerged on the net.

A spokesperson for the Israeli army stated that the drone was not operated by the military but by the border police. The police have not provided comments so far.

The Haaretz newspaper cites sources in the Israeli military, saying that this experimental practice allows controlling the crowd from a safe distance, but the method has not been made operational yet.

According to the media, protests in Gaza held over the weekend resulted in the death of two Palestinians after clashes erupted with the Israeli Defense Forces.

Palestinian groups have gathered to protest the US administration’s controversial decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and move the US diplomatic mission to the city.