Register
22:32 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    S-300 anti-aircraft missile system

    Russia to Create Service Center for Air Defense in Iran – Presidential Aide

    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 91

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia will set up an after-sales service center for the maintenance of air defense systems in Iran, Presidential Aide for defense industry cooperation Vladimir Kozhin said Monday.

    "We are creating a special service center in Iran, to which we have supplied our air defense systems," Kozhin said in an interview with the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

    The cooperation on establishing service centers will develop in the future, the presidential aide added.

    READ MORE: 'Strategic Security': Why Iraq Needs Russia's S-400 Missile Systems

    Israeli-occupied Golan Heights shows smoke billowing from the Syrian side of the border
    © AFP 2018/ JALAA MAREY
    Russia Is the One to Curb Israel-Iran-Syria Crisis, Not US – Netanyahu's Deputy
    According to Kozhin, Moscow will develop a global network of its service centers that will focus on the maintenance of Russian military equipment.

    "We have always had a weak point in our defense industry — the maintenance-related issues. We have been able and are able to produce amazing equipment, to sell it, to fulfill a contract, but we had problems with service… A big group of our defense industry producers able to conduct maintenance activities of their equipment has entered the market… It significantly changes the situation, because our centers are being built in almost every region, or they already exist there," the presidential aide said.

    Kozhin added that Russia had already amended the country's legislation in order to ensure proper conditions for work of such facilities.

    The contract to deliver Russian-made S-300 surface-to-air missile systems to Iran was signed in 2007. In 2011, Iran sued Russia in the Geneva Arbitration Court after Moscow suspended the contract the year prior, citing a UN Security Council resolution that placed an arms embargo on Tehran.

    In April 2015, Russia resumed talks on S-300 deliveries following a framework agreement on the landmark deal ensuring the peaceful nature of Tehran’s nuclear program.

    In July, the Iranian Air Force confirmed that the S-300s had assumed combat duty.

    Related:

    Russia Vetoes UK-Drafted Resolution on Yemen Targeting Iran
    Russia-Iran Cooperation on Syria Helps Resolve 'Other Mideast Problems' – MP
    US Likely Took Course to Demolish Iran Nuclear Deal - Russia's Deputy FM
    Tags:
    air defense systems, S-300 air defense system, Iran, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital from St. Petersburg to Moscow
    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital From St. Petersburg to Moscow
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok