Register
22:33 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A BBC logo is pictured on a television screen inside the BBC's New Broadcasting House office in central London, on November 12, 2012.

    BBC Urges UN to Protect Rights of Persian Service Staff - Director General

    © AFP 2018/ Carl Court
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 02

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) will appeal to the United Nations in an attempt to stop Tehran from harassing its Persian service staff in the United Kingdom and their families in Iran, BBC Director General Tony Hall said.

    "The BBC is taking the unprecedented step of appealing to the United Nations because our own attempts to persuade the Iranian authorities to end their harassment have been completely ignored," Hall said as quoted by the broadcaster on Monday.

    According to the BBC, the appeal will be made at a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

    In October 2017, the BBC reported that it had made an urgent appeal to the United Nations with a request to protect the interests of employees working in the Persian service who are subjected to pressure and persecution by the Iranian authorities.

    READ MORE: BBC Report on Taliban Control of Afghanistan ‘Groundless' — Afghan Government

    Iranians walk past a Ghadr-F missile displayed at a Revolutionary Guard hardware exhibition, marking 36th anniversary of the outset of Iran-Iraq war, at Baharestan Sq. in downtown Tehran, Iran (File)
    © AP Photo/ Vahid Salemi
    Tehran Rules Out Missiles Talks Until US, Europe Destroy Their Nukes
    In August 2017, the broadcaster said that Iran had frozen the assets of 152 current and former employees and contributors of BBC Persian, which had been largely banned in the country since 2009, and accused them of "conspiracy against national security." According to the broadcaster, its employees and their families living in Iran have already been repeatedly subjected to intimidation by the country’s authorities.

    BBC Persian television was launched on January 14, 2009. In summer 2009, Iranian authorities expelled BBC World Service correspondent Jon Leyne in the follow-up to the country's presidential election. Since then, Tehran has repeatedly accused the broadcaster of violating Iran’s security.

    In 2015, the Iranian Culture Ministry said it would let some BBC journalists temporarily work in the country, limiting the maximum duration of stay to one week.

    Related:

    Veteran BBC Presenter Humphrys in Hot Water Over Gender Pay Gap Joke
    'Absurd': Twitter Ablaze as Top UK Journalist Quits BBC in Gender Pay Row
    Russian Embassy Slams BBC Over Use of 'Russian Gangster' Cliché in New Series
    Tags:
    UN Human Rights Council, BBC, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital from St. Petersburg to Moscow
    100th Anniversary of Moving the Capital From St. Petersburg to Moscow
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok