WATCH: Syrian Army Finds Huge Weapons Cache in Deir ez-Zor

Earlier, Syrian Army units discovered a massive pile of US and European-made weapons inside Daesh dens near Deir ez-Zor.

According to SANA news agency, Syrian government forces have discovered lot of weapons, different ammunition and even a rocket launching pad in Deir Ez-Zor.

READ MORE: Warehouses With Israeli-Produced Weapons Discovered in Deir ez-Zor — Reports

Deir ez-Zor was besieged by Daesh (ISIS) terrorists for three years, beginning in 2014, but the successful military operations carried out by the Syrian army in the province led to the almost complete expulsion of terrorists from the area. On November 3, 2017, the Syrian government forces declared the full liberation of the city from the terrorists.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia