Register
14:19 GMT +312 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Bombardier CL-600-2B16 TC-TRB

    Turkish Plane’s Crash in Iran Could Have Been Caused by Engine Fire

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Markus Eigenheer / TC-TRB Bombardier CL-600-2B16
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 30

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Turkish private plane’s crash in western Iran could have been caused by an engine fire, Mojtaba Khalidi, spokesman for the Emergency Center said on Sunday.

    According to the Turkish NTV broadcaster, 11 people, including eight passengers and three crew members, were on board of the Bombardier CL60 plane, which crashed in the Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province en route from the city of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates to Istanbul. Other media reported that a daughter of prominent Turkish businessman Hussein Basaran was on board of the aircraft.

    “The plane crashed over a fire in the engine and local residents saw the flaming jet,” Khalidi said, as quoted by the ISNA news agency.

    Another Iranian official representing the civil aviation's organization said that the authorities had launched investigation into the incident.

    Paramedics perform CPR on a victim of a helicopter that crashed into the East River in New York
    © REUTERS/ Darren Ornitz
    At Least 2 Dead After Helicopter Crashes in New York (VIDEO)
    The IRNA news agency reported that the rescue team had already reached the site where the fire erupted after the plane’s crash.

    All 11 people, including crew members, on board of the aircraft were killed, local media reported later, citing emergency services' spokesperson Mojtaba Khalidi. The bodies of the victims were unrecognizable due to severe burn injuries, the Fars News Agency reported. The DNA analysis will be needed to identify the victims, according to the agency.

    Last month, an ATR-72 plane of the Iranian Aseman Airlines en route to the Iranian city of Yasuj crashed about an hour after its take-off from Tehran. All 66 people on board of the plane died in the incident.

    Related:

    PHOTOS Show Wreckage of Crashed Iranian Plane on Mountain, First Bodies Found
    UN Secretary-General Offers Condolences Over Passenger Plane Crash in Iran
    Putin Expresses Condolences Over Crash of Passenger Plane in Iran
    Iranian Plane With 60 Passengers Onboard Crashes Near Semirom
    Tags:
    casualties, engine failure, Plane crash, passenger jet, Turkey, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok