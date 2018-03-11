Syrian Arab Red Crescent, UN Preparing Aid Convoy to Syria's Afrin, Tall Rifat

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) on Sunday said it was working together with the United Nations to send a new humanitarian convoy to Afrin and Tall Rifat in northern Syria.

"In response to the increasing humanitarian pressing needs in Efreen [Afrin] and Tall Refa’t [Tall Rifat] in North Syria, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) is working with the United Nations to enter this area with emergency humanitarian aid and supplies. This comes as a rapid response after the International Committee for Red Cross (ICRC) delivered a convoy to the same areas on March 1st 2018," the statement said.

READ MORE: Shelling Near Syria's Eastern Ghouta Putting Aid Convoy at Risk — UN Official

The SARC also called on all involved parties to ensure security for aid workers and volunteers delivering humanitarian assistance to civilians.

© AFP 2018/ AMER ALMOHIBANY Red Crescent Convoy Returns to Check Point in Eastern Ghouta With 13 Evacuees

"‏The Syrian Arab Red Crescent reiterate the urgency and importance to protect the aid workers and volunteers of both SARC volunteers and UN staff members planning to deliver this emergency convoy," the statement added.

Tall Rifat and Afrin are controlled by the Syrian Kurdish units, which are targeted by the military operation conducted by Turkey and the Syrian opposition forces.