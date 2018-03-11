Turkish Plane Crashes in Southwestern Iran - Reports

Iranian state TV reported citing aviation official that the crashed aircraft was heading from the city of Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates to Turkey's most populous city of Istanbul.

According to the Iranian News Agency Tasnim, a private jet crashed near the city of Shahr-e Kord in the southwestern province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari.

According to reports, the jet crshed in the mountainous area and caught fire.

