Four Civilians Killed, 11 Injured in Shelling of Damascus by Militants - Reports

The shells were fired from the rebel-held suburb of Eastern Ghouta by the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terror group*, the SANA news agency reported, citing a source at the Damascus Countryside Police Command.
According to the police command, a rocket shell hit a passenger minibus in Jaramana City killing four civilians and injuring six others.
The shelling occurred despite of the UNSC resolution 2401 which was adopted on February 24 and stipulates a one-month ceasefire across Syria. Russia has constantly urged the West to assist in ensuring the truce conditions, despite the fact that the humanitarian pauses are being broken by militants in violation of the UNSC's resolution
Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. The international community has taken a number of steps aimed at settling the crisis, including through negotiations in Geneva and Astana.
*Jabhat Fatah al Sham is a terrorist group banned in Russia
