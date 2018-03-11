Register
18:12 GMT +311 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, in Damascus, Syria March 9, 2018

    Four Civilians Killed, 11 Injured in Shelling of Damascus by Militants - Reports

    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Four civilians were killed and 11 more injured as a result of shelling of the Syrian capital of Damascus and its suburbs by militants, local media reported on Sunday.

    The shells were fired from the rebel-held suburb of Eastern Ghouta by the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terror group*, the SANA news agency reported, citing a source at the Damascus Countryside Police Command.

    READ MORE: Syrian Army Surrounds Town of Douma in East Ghouta — Reports

    According to the police command, a rocket shell hit a passenger minibus in Jaramana City killing four civilians and injuring six others.

    People carry the body of Majid Santiha on a stretcher in the besieged eastern Ghouta town of Hamouriyeh near Damascus, Syria
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh/File
    50+ Fled Syria's Eastern Ghouta Via Humanitarian Corridor – Russian Military
    Nine shells also reportedly hit the al-Assad residential suburb causing material damage. Two more shells targeted the al-Qemarieh neighborhood, injuring three civilians, while two women were injured as a result of an explosion of a shell that fell in the Barzeh neighborhood. Some other areas were also attacked by terrorists.

    The shelling occurred despite of the UNSC resolution 2401 which was adopted on February 24 and stipulates a one-month ceasefire across Syria. Russia has constantly urged the West to assist in ensuring the truce conditions, despite the fact that the humanitarian pauses are being broken by militants in violation of the UNSC's resolution

    READ MORE: Mainstream Media Slammed for Not Reporting Pro-Gov't Rallies in Syria’s E Ghouta

    A humanitarian corridor between Damascus and East Ghouta near the Al Wafidin refugee camp in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    Militants in E Ghouta Consider Releasing Residents for Free Exit - Russian MoD
    Eastern Ghouta remains one of the last strongholds held by terrorists in Syria; the terrorists periodically shell local pro-Damascus militants and fire at Syria's pro-government forces. The situation has sharply escalated in recent weeks.

    Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. The international community has taken a number of steps aimed at settling the crisis, including through negotiations in Geneva and Astana.

    *Jabhat Fatah al Sham is a terrorist group banned in Russia

    Related:

    Syrian Army Reportedly Surrounds Town of Douma in East Ghouta
    50+ Fled Syria's Eastern Ghouta Via Humanitarian Corridor – Russian Military
    Mainstream Media Slammed for Not Reporting Pro-Gov't Rallies in Syria’s E Ghouta
    Militants in E Ghouta Consider Releasing Residents for Free Exit - Russian MoD
    Russian Military Talking on Withdrawing 2nd Group of Militants From E Ghouta
    E Ghouta Militants Plan to Stage Chemical Attack to Blame Gov't - Damascus
    Tags:
    militant group, shelling, Eastern Ghouta, Syria, Damascus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    Mongolian Spring Golden Eagle Festival in Pictures
    15-Day Countdown
    15-Day Countdown
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok