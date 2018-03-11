Four Civilians Killed, 11 Injured in Shelling of Damascus by Militants - Reports

BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Four civilians were killed and 11 more injured as a result of shelling of the Syrian capital of Damascus and its suburbs by militants, local media reported on Sunday.

The shells were fired from the rebel-held suburb of Eastern Ghouta by the Jabhat Fatah al Sham terror group*, the SANA news agency reported, citing a source at the Damascus Countryside Police Command.

According to the police command, a rocket shell hit a passenger minibus in Jaramana City killing four civilians and injuring six others.

Nine shells also reportedly hit the al-Assad residential suburb causing material damage. Two more shells targeted the al-Qemarieh neighborhood, injuring three civilians, while two women were injured as a result of an explosion of a shell that fell in the Barzeh neighborhood. Some other areas were also attacked by terrorists.

The shelling occurred despite of the UNSC resolution 2401 which was adopted on February 24 and stipulates a one-month ceasefire across Syria. Russia has constantly urged the West to assist in ensuring the truce conditions, despite the fact that the humanitarian pauses are being broken by militants in violation of the UNSC's resolution

Eastern Ghouta remains one of the last strongholds held by terrorists in Syria; the terrorists periodically shell local pro-Damascus militants and fire at Syria's pro-government forces. The situation has sharply escalated in recent weeks.

Syria has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition factions and terrorist groups. The international community has taken a number of steps aimed at settling the crisis, including through negotiations in Geneva and Astana.

*Jabhat Fatah al Sham is a terrorist group banned in Russia