According to media reports, the Syrian army has completely surrounded the major town of Douma in the eastern Ghouta region after advancing from Mesraba to Mudeira.

That army advance met up with another from the area near the town of Harasta, splitting the remaining area in eastern Ghouta in two.

Earlier, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict to immediately stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause on the entire territory of Syria in order to ensure the safe and unhindered humanitarian aid supplies as well as medical evacuation of those injured.

Eastern Ghouta was seized by terrorists in 2012. According to Syrian Army calculations, there are 10,000-12,000 militants in the region. Despite the recent UN resolution, the fighting has not ended, even when the humanitarian pause was in place, the Russian Defense Ministry's center for Syrian reconciliation said. As militants constantly target all exits from the area, residents have been unable to leave the area.