Protesters in Morocco Demand Release of Anti-Mining Activists (VIDEO)

Protests in Jerada began on December 22 after the death of two young Moroccans as a result of a collapse in the mine where they were digging for coal illegally.

In late December — early January, a series of peaceful demonstrations took place in Jerada; the participants demanded that the government take real measures against poverty and unemployment, and bring down rising prices for utilities, primarily water and electricity.

The province of Jerada in the recent past was considered one of the centers of the mining industry in Morocco, but in the late 1990s, they began to close due to the unprofitable production of coal mines.

The government stated that it wants to set up a new development plan for creating jobs and make a "new resource map for mining".

But despite all the promises, protests continue.