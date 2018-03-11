Saudi King Reportedly Approves Specialized Departments Prosecuting Graft Cases

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud approved on Sunday the establishment of departments within the public prosecution specialized in investigating corruption cases, the Al Arabiya broadcaster reported.

The King's approval came "within the framework of his concern to combat corruption in all its forms and with the aim of protecting the country and its resources," Attorney-General Sheikh Saud Bin Abdullah said as quoted by the media.

In November, the Saudi Arabian anti-corruption committee chaired by the crown prince ordered the detention of a number of prominent Saudi Arabian figures , including members of the royal family, former ministers, servicemen and entrepreneurs. Saudi Arabian banks have frozen over 2,000 domestic accounts as part of the anti-corruption campaign. In late January, the Saudi attorney general said 56 people of 381 detained remained in custody.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has witnessed a series of major changes that touched the country's economy, social and political spheres, since King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud took the throne in 2015. A significant role in the reform process in the country belongs to Mohammed bin Salman, who was appointed as Crown Prince in June 2017.