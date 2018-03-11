Court in Egypt Sentences 10 People to Death for Terrorism

CAIRO (Sputnik) - A court in the Egyptian city of Giza sentenced 10 people to death for terrorist activities, while five more were given life sentences, local media reported.

According to the MENA news agency, the criminals were members of the Muslim Brotherhood movement (a terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia) which staged major protests after former Islamist President Mohamed Morsi was ousted.

The convicted established a terrorist cell in Giza to attack the police and army unites, planted explosives and arranged murders of police officials, according to the news agency. Two of those received capital punishment were reportedly sentenced in absentia.

© REUTERS/ Ministry of Defence/Handout Egypt: More Than 100 Militants Killed Since Sinai Counterterror Operation Began

Muslim Brotherhood-linked Morsi, became the president in 2012 after Hosni Mubarak’s resignation amid the Arab spring uprising. In July 2013, amid the wave of public discontent, the Egyptian army ousted President Morsi and declared a transition period in the country. Morsi supporters staged mass protests, demanding his reinstatement. Hundreds of Egyptians were killed in the subsequent riots and clashes.

In December, Egypt's criminal court sentenced Morsi along with 18 of his supporters to three years in prison over insulting judges. Morsi and his supporters repeatedly insulted judges in public, the prosecutors said, according to local media.