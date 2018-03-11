Court in Egypt Sentences 10 People to Death for Terrorism

According to the MENA news agency, the criminals were members of the Muslim Brotherhood movement (a terrorist organization, outlawed in Russia) which staged major protests after former Islamist President Mohamed Morsi was ousted.
The convicted established a terrorist cell in Giza to attack the police and army unites, planted explosives and arranged murders of police officials, according to the news agency. Two of those received capital punishment were reportedly sentenced in absentia.
In December, Egypt's criminal court sentenced Morsi along with 18 of his supporters to three years in prison over insulting judges. Morsi and his supporters repeatedly insulted judges in public, the prosecutors said, according to local media.
