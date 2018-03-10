Syrian Deputy FM Accuses UNHRC of Propagating Anti-Syrian Policy of West

"We are not cooperating with the UNHRC as it is politicized and propagating the policy of western states targeting Syria," Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told reporters.
The diplomat emphasized that Damascus greeted the possible creation of special committees that were able to investigate cases of chemical weapons' usage.
Mekdad also pointed out that the Syrian government had asked international investigators to investigate reports about a chemical incident in Khan Sheikhoun but the request was declined over alleged poor security conditions.
The Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations stated that the JIM's report was based mostly on assumptions and the selective use of facts. Damascus also rejected the accusations.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
