Iran Expresses Protest to UK Over Incident With Embassy in London – FM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran expressed a strong protest to the United Kingdom over the incident with its embassy in London that has been recently attacked by the radicals, country’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said.

“Immediately after the incident was reported, the Iranian deputy foreign minister for political affairs Abbas Araqchi expressed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s strong protest to the British ambassador to Tehran and demanded that the UK police fully protect our diplomats in London and immediately deal with the assailants,” Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said.

The spokesman noted that the UK Ambassador to Iran has extended the apologies to Tehran, according to the ISNA news agency

On Friday, the UK police said that it has detained four people for conducting a demonstration on the balcony of the Iranian Embassy in London. Iran’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Hamid Baeidinejad confirmed that the embassy was targeted by the radical group.

The group attacking the Iranian Embassy in London represents an extremist Shia community. They have a sectarian interpretation of Shia and insist on insulting the grand Sunni leaders. UK government however has an unwavering committment to assure the inviobaility of the Embassy. — Hamid Baeidinejad (@baeidinejad) March 10, 2018

Four men dressed in black raided the Iranian embassy in London Friday afternoon, reportedly threatening staffers with machetes and baseball bats before climbing the principal front of the building and taking down the Iranian flag.