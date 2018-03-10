Terrorist Ideology Should Be Eradicated After Daesh Military Defeat - Iraqi PM

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The Daesh terrorist group was defeated in Iraq and it is now necessary to eradicate the terrorist ideology, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi said, according to the Al Sumaria broadcaster.

"Terrorism has been defeated from a military point of view, now we must eradicate its ideas and methods," Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi told the Al Sumaria broadcaster.

The prime minister pointed out that the country needed a new environment.

"That is not an environment of war, that is an environment of peace and reconstruction," Abadi stated.

الدكتور العبادي: مثلما حققنا الانتصار الكبير على داعش والذي وصفه العالم بالمعجزة فاننا سننتصر في التنمية الاقتصادية والبناء والإعمار وتوفير الخدمات والاستثمار وتوفير فرص العمل، وسيكون ذلك قريبا ولكن يتطلب ان نتوحد ونترك الخلافات. pic.twitter.com/V96Y8roLH5 — PM Media Office (@IraqiPMO) March 10, 2018

​Daesh* seized huge territories in northern Iraq in June 2014 after a large-scale offensive. In 2017, the government forces and pro-government units managed to retake the lost territories, including the second biggest Iraqi city of Mosul.

Even though Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi hailed the country's army following its victory over Daesh in December 2017, the terrorist group currently continues to conduct attacks on selected targets and has switched to guerrilla warfare tactics.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia