Anti-Militant Protests Erupt in Syria's East Ghouta in Support of Syrian Army

Local Syrians in parts of Damascus’ East Ghouta pocket have been protesting against militants, calling on them to leave the area and allow the Syrian Army in. Rallies have been held in recently liberated areas and parts of east Ghouta which are still under the control of hardline Islamist militants.

New footage posted on social media platforms today reportedly show fresh anti-militant protests and pro-government rallies in east Ghouta.

Dozens of civilians gathered in the city of Hamouriyah – which is reportedly still under the control of militants – earlier today, waving makeshift Syrian flags and chanting anti-militant slogans.

Another Pro-SAA demonstration by Hamouriyah locals in East Ghouta this morning pic.twitter.com/ukAFiLMQhm — Hassan Ridha (@sayed_ridha) 9 марта 2018 г.

Pro-government forces, led by the Syrian Army's fourth armored division and Republican Guard, are advancing towards the area after successfully repelling a militant counter-attack, and subsequently seizing nearby farms.

Similar protests also took place just hours ago in the town of Kafr Batna, which is also under the control of militants.

Additionally, a large-scale pro-government rally was held in the recently liberated village of Al-Ghizlaniyah, calling on militants to surrender and allow civilians to leave other parts of east Ghouta.

آلاف المواطنين من بلدات الغوطة يحتشدون في بلدة الغزلانية دعماً للجيش العربي السوري في إعادة الأمن ومطالبة الإرهابيين السماح للمدنيين بالخروج pic.twitter.com/1frDmMRKGc — Hassan Ridha (@sayed_ridha) 9 марта 2018 г.

The Syrian Army began mobilizing troops, armor and artillery last month, in preparation of this ongoing offensive — operation Damascus Steel — and have liberated over 50 percent of east Ghouta in around two weeks.

Terrorists have also shelled government-held parts of Damascus, resulting in hundreds of civilian casualties and school closures. Thousands of Damascenes have fled to the coastal region in fear of their lives.