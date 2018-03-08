Register
23:38 GMT +308 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks at a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017

    Iran Not Going to Negotiate Presence in Mid East With Western States - Khamenei

    © AP Photo/ Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1111

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Thursday that Iran is not going to negotiate its presence in the Middle East region with the United States and European countries.

    "European countries come and say they want to negotiate with Iran about its presence in the region. What is your business? Why are you here? It is our region ... Should we negotiate our presence in the region with the governments of the region or with you [US]? We'll talk to you when we want to be in the United States," Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said as quoted on his official website.

    He noted that the United States regularly expressed dissatisfaction with the presence of Iran in the Middle East despite "US corrupt and seditious presence everywhere."

    On Wednesday, a Downing Street spokesperson said in a statement that the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia agreed on Wednesday to take joint efforts to counter "destabilizing activities" of Iran in the Middle Eastern region.

    In February, US President Donald Trump and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) discussed ways to counter the destabilizing activities of Iran.

    READ MORE: US Nuclear Posture Review 'Misleading,' Based on Biased Facts - Washington Post

    The president's sharp line towards Iran was reflected in the US Nuclear Posture Review (NPR), released on February 2, 2018, specifying that the Islamic Republic's policy in the Middle East views US authority in the region as a threat to its goal to become the dominant regional power.

    READ MORE: Iran on US Nuclear Posture Review: Doctrine Menaces Destruction of Human Race

    According to the document, Iran continues to fund the largest missile program in the Middle East and could, in the future, threaten or deliver weapons, developing increasingly long-range ballistic missile capabilities, and pursuing its alleged "aggressive efforts" to undermine neighboring governments, casting doubt on its "long-term commitment to foregoing nuclear weapons capability."    

    Tags:
    negotiations, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Russian supermodel Irina Shayk at the 70th Cannes International Film Festival.
    Extraordinary Beauty: World Famous Russian Women
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    I Just Called to Say I Sue You
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok