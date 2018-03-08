Qatar Signs Security Cooperation Agreement With NATO - Foreign Ministry

DOHA, March 8 (Sputnik) - Qatari armed forces signed an agreement with NATO on military and security cooperation, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said.

According to the Qatari Foreign Ministry, the document was signed on Wednesday during Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's visit to Brussels, where he met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

During the meeting, the sides discussed cooperation on fighting against terrorism, the ministry said.

HH the Emir, #NATO Secretary General Witness Signing of Agreement on Military and Security Cooperationhttps://t.co/V00kV4QC43#MOFAQatar pic.twitter.com/iL0BpkDPvo — MOFA — Qatar (@MofaQatar_EN) March 7, 2018

The alliance’s press service said in a statement on Wednesday that Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani, who was accompanying the emir during the meeting, and NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller would sign an agreement concerning the presence of NATO personnel and forces in the country and military and security cooperation.

READ MORE: Saudi-Led Sanctions Won't Affect 2022 World Cup Preparations — Qatari Ministry

Qatar has been struggling a full blockade forced on it since last June by the Arab quartet led by Saudi Arabia that also includes Bahrain, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates.

The diplomatic crisis between Qatar and Persian Gulf states started after the Qatar News Agency posted statements attributed to the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani in May 2017, where he declared support for Iran. According to Doha, the website was hacked and the remarks were fake, but a diplomatic row broke out nevertheless.