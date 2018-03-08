Turkey Delivers Note to Sweden Requesting Syrian Kurd Ex-Leader Muslim's Arrest

According to Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Saleh Muslim is currently in Stockholm, the CNN Turk broadcaster reported.
After his release, Muslim arrived in Germany, in this regard, on March 5, the Turkish Justice Ministry sent a note to the country, demanding Muslim's extradition.
According to Turkey, Muslim, who attended a demonstration over the weekend in Berlin against Ankara's military offensive in the Kurdish-enclave Afrin, is responsible for several deadly attacks in Ankara in February and March 2016.
In early February, the Turkish Interior Ministry put Muslim on the list of extremely dangerous criminals. He is accused of having attempted to infringe on Turkey's integrity and unity and of a number of other serious offenses. The ministry has also offered a reward of $1 million for capturing Muslim.
