Militants Shell Journalists, Relatives of Refugees at Exit From E Ghouta

Militants have shelled a convoy with 300 families heading to the southern exit from East Ghouta, a spokesman for the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in Syria, Major-General Vladimir Zolotukhin, told journalists.

According to him, the convoy was hit a kilometer from the exit, where relatives of Ghouta residents were waiting for them. As a result of the attack, three cars were destroyed. Currently, there is no information about casualties.

Later, militants opened mortar fire targeting the same exit where relatives of the refugees were waiting, as well as a group of Russian and Western journalists. All of them managed to be evacuated.

Prior to that, Zolotukhin reported that the militants had intensified repressive measures against the population of Eastern Ghouta. He said that the terrorists increased the intensity of the bombardment of the checkpoint near the village of Al-Wafidin.

The situation in the area remains quite tense, despite the February 24 UN Security Council Resolution 2401 which urges all belligerent parties to immediately cease all hostilities and adhere to a long-term humanitarian pause across Syria in order to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid, as well as medical evacuations of those injured. The ceasefire does not apply to the ongoing military operations against Daesh* or other terrorist groups.

