WATCH Girl From E Ghouta Flees for Safety While Coming Under Terrorist Gunfire

A 12 years old girl named Fatima told Sputnik how she, along with her brother and parents, tried to escape from Eastern Ghouta through some agricultural fields.
They managed to reach the positions of the Syrian army and are now safe, as the children were taken under the care of their grandmother.
On March 7, a Syrian army colonel told state TV that people in Eastern Ghouta would return to the “state’s embrace” very soon, while another Syrian commander told the SANA broadcaster that militants had mined roads in the area.
"We have received instructions from the army command to lift the siege of our people in Eastern Ghouta. God willing, very, very, very soon… they will return to the state's embrace," the colonel said in a broadcast near the town of Mesraba.
"While self-proclaimed representatives from among the opposition, who are far from Eastern Ghouta, are making loud statements about the alleged readiness of the enclave's armed groups to comply with the provisions of [UNSC] Resolution 2401, the terrorists operating on the ground continue to disrupt daily humanitarian pauses, which were established at the initiative of Russia, and are strictly observed by the Syrian military," Zakharova stressed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)