Israeli Prime Minister Says May Call Early General Elections

The Israeli ruling coalition has been in crisis due to the demand of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism political alliance to exempt its voters from conscription, which was opposed by Netanyahu's secularist allies.
"What I want is to be able to complete the term of this government, which is about November ’19… If the coalition agrees, that’s what we’ll do. If not, we’ll go to elections," Netanyahu said on Wednesday as quoted by The Times of Israel newspaper.
According to polls, Netanyahu's Likud party is expected to win the snap election even despite the fact that the Israeli prime minister might face corruption charges following inquiries into two criminal cases.
READ MORE: Netanyahu Sees No Reason for Early Elections as Graft Investigation Intensifies
Commenting on the accusations, Netanyahu proclaimed his innocence and pledged to continue governing the country and to lead his party into the next election whenever it took place.
All comments
Show new comments (0)