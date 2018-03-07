Register
21:32 GMT +307 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert speaks during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017

    E Ghouta Crisis: While Slamming Russia, US Fails to Notice Beam in Its Own Eye

    © AP Photo/ Alex Brandon
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    240

    The US State Department's narrative of Moscow and Damascus' failing to adhere to the provisions of UN Resolution 2401 clearly contradict facts on the ground. Meanwhile, it has turned out that the areas where the resolution remains largely neglected and people are not getting much needed humanitarian aid are those controlled by the US.

    On March 6, the US State Department once again verbally attacked Russia and the Syrian government for what it called an attempt to "feign implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2401" and the demonstration of "complete disregard for the ongoing humanitarian disaster that still unfolds."

    'Brutal Airstrikes by Russia and the Syrian Gov't Continue'

    "Brutal airstrikes by Russia and the regime continue, especially in Eastern Ghouta, despite the unanimous UN Security Council vote on February 24th to demand an immediate cessation of hostilities throughout Syria," State Department spokesperson Heather Nauert told a press briefing. "The strikes on Eastern Ghouta in recent days have demonstrated the farcical nature of Russia's proposed humanitarian corridor."

    ​However, while citing UN Resolution 2401, which calls for the implementation of a 30-day ceasefire across Syria, the State Department spokesperson somehow failed to mention that the document clarifies that the truce does not apply to military actions against Daesh (ISIS/ISIL), al-Qaeda, al-Nusra Front* and "and all other individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with al-Qaeda or ISIL, and other terrorist groups, as designated by the Security Council."

    Damaged buildings are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 25, 2018
    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Russia Has Evidence West Trying to Save Nusra Front for Regime Change - Lavrov
    In February, Syrian government forces kicked off an operation codenamed Damascus Steel to liberate Eastern Ghouta from terrorists formerly known as the al-Nusra Front organization, designated as terrorists by the UN Security Council.

    The US State Department's attempts to pressure the Russo-Syrian coalition to stop its military operation against al-Nusra Front in the region raise questions, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

    "Our Western partners, especially the United States, would like to take the heat off al-Nusra Front, which has now changed its name — but this does not mean it has changed its nature —  and save it, in case they decide to return to plan 'B,' which is to change the regime in Damascus," Lavrov underscored.

    Meanwhile, jihadists concentrated in Eastern Ghouta continue shelling Damascus in clear violation of the UNSC's Resolution 2401. Damascus has repeatedly stated that it opens fire in response to attacks from the suburb.

    A picture taken on February 28, 2018 shows flames erupting in the horizon following a reported rocket attack in al-Shaffuniyah, in the enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus
    © AFP 2018/ Ammar SULEIMAN
    A picture taken on February 28, 2018 shows flames erupting in the horizon following a reported rocket attack in al-Shaffuniyah, in the enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of the Syrian capital Damascus

    'There Has Been No Meaningful Pause in the Slaughter in Eastern Ghouta'

    While Nauert claimed Tuesday that there has been no meaningful humanitarian pause implemented in the region, facts on the ground prove otherwise.

    On February 27, a daily humanitarian pause from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. local time (07:00-12:00 GMT) came into effect in Eastern Ghouta under the supervision of the Russo-Syrian coalition. A humanitarian corridor was opened between Damascus and its suburban area for civilians in the Wafedeen refugee camp.

    However, continuous attacks from jihadist groups operating in Eastern Ghouta, such as Jaysh al-Islam, Ahrar al-Sham, Jabhat al-Nusra and the al-Rahman Legion still prevent civilians from leaving the combat area, using them as human shields.

    According to the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, there have been no records of any civilians leaving Eastern Ghouta during the eight humanitarian pauses so far.

    To tackle the problem, on March 5 the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) opened a humanitarian corridor for militants who are allowed to leave the area together with their families, thus repeating the scenario previously implemented in Aleppo to reduce tensions and save human lives.

    'Humanitarian Convoys Have Been Chronically Delayed or Barred by the Syrian Gov't'

    The US State Department's claim that Russia and Damascus "show complete disregard" to the humanitarian crisis in the area bears no relation to reality.

    Jabhat al-Nusra fighter (File)
    © AFP 2018/ RAMI AL-SAYED
    Russian Military: Al Nusra Terrorists Shelled Convoy in Eastern Ghouta
    After the implementation of the five-hour daily humanitarian pauses, Damascus tried to send dozens of trucks with aid to Eastern Ghouta, but the attempts were thwarted by the continuing shelling of the humanitarian corridor by jihadist groups.

    On March 5, the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Syrian reconciliation reported that the al-Nusra terrorist organization had fired mortar shells at the humanitarian convoy that was on its way to the Syrian town of Douma in Eastern Ghouta.

    The delivery of humanitarian aid and medicine to civilians was under threat of disruption due to the two-hour delay which was caused by prolonged talks between jihadists and convoy members. It was then reported that the convoy of 45 trucks delivered 247 tonnes of humanitarian aid to residents of Douma.

    A diplomatic source told Sputnik that the Russo-Syrian coalition even halted the attacks on al-Nusra Front on March 5 to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Douma.

    ​Although the convoy was ready to evacuate up to 1,000 civilians from the area in accordance with a previous agreement with jihadists, who had promised to let civilians go in exchange for humanitarian aid, it managed to evacuate only 13 people, including 5 children.

    A humanitarian corridor between Damascus and East Ghouta near the Al Wafidin refugee camp in Syria
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Alayeddin
    A humanitarian corridor between Damascus and East Ghouta near the Al Wafidin refugee camp in Syria

    Russian Defense Ministry: Resolution 2401 Still Neglected in US-Controlled Areas

    Commenting on the implementation of Resolution 2401, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported March 6 that the 30-day ceasefire regime in general is observed on the territory of Syria, with five convoys of the United Nations and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent being delivered to Syrians with 854 tons of humanitarian cargo.

    The ministry highlighted that the only areas where the provisions of Resolution 2401 are being largely neglected are those controlled by the US: The people of Raqqa and the Rukban refugee camp are still being denied humanitarian aid despite the US-occupied At-Tanf being located in close proximity to the areas, the report outlined.

    ​"We urge the United States to fulfill its obligations under UNSC 2401, not to impede access to controlled areas for representatives of international humanitarian organizations and the UN to assess the severity of the humanitarian situation and take urgent measures to provide the necessary assistance to the civilian population," the statement read.

    It appears that while lambasting Moscow and Damascus for alleged unwillingness to implement Resolution 2401, the US State Department has failed to remove the beam out of its own eye.

    *Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS), al-Qaeda and al-Nusra Front are terrorist groups banned in Russia.

    Related:

    US State Dept Spokesperson Says Astana Peace Process for Syria Has Failed
    Turkey Urges US to Prevent YPG Redeployment From Syria's Manbij to Afrin
    Even Attacks on Jabhat Al-Nusra Were Stopped During Ceasefire in Syria's Duma
    Germany's Right-Wing AfD MPs Visit Syria Hoping to Repatriate Refugees
    WATCH Fully Loaded Russian Ship Reportedly Heading to Syria
    Tags:
    jihadists, attacks, violation, UNSCR Resolution 2401, The Syrian war, Daesh, Syrian Arab Army, United Nations, Al-Nusra Front, al-Qaeda, Heather Nauert, Sergei Lavrov, Eastern Ghouta, Syria, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    A Seat at the Table
    A Seat at the Table
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok