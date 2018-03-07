Register
20:00 GMT +307 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Men inspect damage after an airstrike on the rebel held besieged city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus suburb of Ghouta, Syria April 7, 2017

    Turkey Calls for 24-Hour Ceasefire in Eastern Ghouta - Presidential Spokesman

    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    214

    ANKARA (Sputnik) - Ankara is taking measures to extend the Eastern Ghouta ceasefire in Syria from 4-5 hours to 24 hours a day, presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said.

    "The regime [Syrian government] must immediately stop attacks on Eastern Ghouta. We continue making efforts in order to extend the ceasefire from 4-5 hours up to 24 hours," presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin told reporters.

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani agreed in a phone call on Wednesday to rush efforts for the implementation of a ceasefire in Syria's eastern Ghouta region.

    The situation in the militant-held Damascus suburb has been worsening since February 18. Violence has continued despite the daily five-hour ceasefire initiated by Russia on February 27 and the 30-day nationwide ceasefire ordered by the UN Security Council. Some 400,000 people are trapped in the besieged area, according to the United Nations.

    READ MORE: Russian Military Reports Tense Situation in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

    On March 5, a 46-truck UN first aid convoy entered Eastern Ghouta through a government-controlled checkpoint. Representatives of aid agencies voiced their concerns about the five-hour truce being too short to properly deliver the humanitarian assistance.

    Turkey's calls took place amid their military operation raging in another part of Syria, the Kurdish-dominated Syrian city of Afrin. The city is controlled by the US-backed Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), considered by Ankara to be linked to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed by Turkey as a terrorist organization.

    READ MORE: Turkey, Russia Have No Disagreements Over Ankara's Afrin Operation — Erdogan

    Thus, aiming to "clear" Turkey's Syrian border of the terrorist threat, on January 20 Turkey launched its military offensive against Kurdish militia dubbed Olive Branch. 

    The move, however, has been strongly condemned by the Syrian government, which called it as an assault on the nation's sovereignty. Russia, in turn, has urged all parties to exercise restraint and called for respect of Syria's territorial integrity.

    Syria has been locked in a state of war since 2011 when government forces collided with the forces of armed opposition while also having to face jihadist militants from the Nusra Front and Daesh*.

    *Jabhat al-Nusra(also Nusra Front) and Daesh (Islamic State, ISIS, IS) are terrorist groups outlawed in Russia.

    Related:

    Russian Military Reports Tense Situation in Syria's Eastern Ghouta
    Putin Discusses Situation in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta With Erdogan
    Syrian Government Explains Eastern Ghouta Operation Goals
    Erdogan Slams UNSC Resolution for Failing to Work in Eastern Ghouta
    Red Crescent Convoy Returns to Check Point in Eastern Ghouta With 13 Evacuees
    Tags:
    call, ceasefire, hours, UN Security Council, Tayyip Erdogan, Hassan Rouhani, Eastern Ghouta, Turkey, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    Winter Combat Drills of Russian National Guard's Special Forces
    A Seat at the Table
    A Seat at the Table
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok