Observers spotted a Russian Navy Tapir-class LST (Tank Landing Ship) crossing through the Dardanelles near the Turkish seaport of Canakkale, en route to Syria on March 6, the Mynet Internet platform reported.

The footage showing the journey of the Russian tank carrier through the Mediterranean appeared on YouTube on Tuesday. According to the Turkish online platform, the ship was allegedly carrying military vehicles and artillery to bolster the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) in its military operations. Identified specifically as Orsk 148, the vessel was loaded with trucks on desk, the observers reported.