Register
21:26 GMT +306 March 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Damaged buildings are seen in the besieged town of Douma, Eastern Ghouta, Damascus, Syria February 25, 2018

    Official: Syria Militants Organize Chem Arms Provocations to Push West to Attack

    © REUTERS/ Bassam Khabieh
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    110

    BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The armed groups acting in Syria’s Eastern Ghouta, a suburb of Damascus, organize provocations with the use of chemical weapons in order to prepare the ground for a military intervention by Western nations, an adviser to the Syrian information minister told Sputnik on Tuesday.

    "They [armed groups] pursue several goals. [Firstly they want] to stop the actions of the Syrian army aimed at liberating the entirely of Ghouta… it is impossible to leave this area under the control of terrorists, who use it to shell Damascus, it is necessary to destroy terrorists. Secondly, [the provocation using chemical arms] would be a reason for a strike targeting Damascus," Ali Ahmad said.

    The official added that western countries are preparing public opinion for military action against Damascus by accusing the Syrian army of using such weapons.

    On Friday, Maj. Gen. Yury Yevtushenko, the spokesman for the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation, said that Syrian militants were preparing attacks involving chemical weapons in Eastern Ghouta that will then be used by the West as a pretext for accusing Damascus of using said weapons against civilians. Over the last month, media repeatedly reported about alleged chemical attacks in the suburb.

    READ MORE: Militants in E Ghouta Shell Damascus: 15 Reportedly Injured, Three Killed

    According to the Syrian minister's adviser, Damascus and Moscow have already warned the international community about the militants' preparations in Eastern Ghouta.

    Jabhat al-Nusra fighter (File)
    © AFP 2018/ RAMI AL-SAYED
    Russian Military: Al Nusra Terrorists Shelled Convoy in Eastern Ghouta
    The situation in the besieged suburb has been tense over the past weeks, as local militants continue to shell Damascus and Syrian pro-government forces respond in kind.

    Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the reports about Damascus' possible use of chemical weapons, said that the provocations continued. The official added that Russia had started monitoring for the reported use of chemical weapons, even though Moscow always faced unwillingness from its foreign partners to conduct such investigations. According to the Kremlin spokesman, only an independent and impartial group could make definite statements about the potential use of chemical weapons.

    Related:

    Militants in E Ghouta Shell Damascus: 15 Reportedly Injured, Three Killed
    Syrian Army Opens Humanitarian Corridor for Militants in E Ghouta - Russian MoD
    Erdogan Slams UNSC Resolution for Failing to Work in Eastern Ghouta
    Red Crescent Convoy Returns to Check Point in Eastern Ghouta With 13 Evacuees
    Tags:
    chemical weapons, provocation, Eastern Ghouta, Syria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Girl Power: 'Beauties Under Oath' Pageant Held in Russia
    Three's a Crowd?
    Three's a Crowd?
    Improvement of the Russian Armed Forces
    Russian Armed Forces: Today and Tomorrow
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok