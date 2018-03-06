Israel to Prevent Iran From Building Missile Factories in Syria, Lebanon - PM

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Israel will stop Iran from developing or building factories in Syria and Lebanon for the construction of missiles that would be used to attack Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday in Washington, DC.

"In addition to moving its army, its air force, its navy to Syria to be able to attack Israel from closer hand, it’s also seeking to develop, to build precision-guided missile factories in Syria and Lebanon against Israel. I will not let that happen," Netanyahu said during remarks to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference.

© AP Photo/ Jamejam Online, Chavosh Homavandi Tehran Slams Israel's Claim of Downing Iranian Drone as 'Ridiculous' - Reports

Last week US media reported that recent satellite photos from ImageSat International that were taken outside Syria's capital Damascus show that Iran has likely constructed a base from which missiles can hit anywhere in Israel. Fox News reported the images showed two white hangars which could be used to store short and medium-range missiles.

READ MORE: Netanyahu: Saudi Arabia to Open Airspace for Air India Flights From Israel

Tehran has been backing Damascus in its struggle against terrorist groups in the course of the deadly conflict that broke out in 2011. Within the framework of Iran's support, Tehran has sent military advisers to train troops loyal to Damascus.

However, Israel has said the Iranian activities are a threat to its national security and repeatedly warned that Iran was building a permanent military base south of Damascus.