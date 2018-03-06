Israel to Prevent Iran From Building Missile Factories in Syria, Lebanon - PM

"In addition to moving its army, its air force, its navy to Syria to be able to attack Israel from closer hand, it’s also seeking to develop, to build precision-guided missile factories in Syria and Lebanon against Israel. I will not let that happen," Netanyahu said during remarks to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee Policy Conference.
Tehran has been backing Damascus in its struggle against terrorist groups in the course of the deadly conflict that broke out in 2011. Within the framework of Iran's support, Tehran has sent military advisers to train troops loyal to Damascus.
However, Israel has said the Iranian activities are a threat to its national security and repeatedly warned that Iran was building a permanent military base south of Damascus.
