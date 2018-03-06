Russian An-26 Plane Crashes in Syria, All 32 Onboard Killed - Military

According to preliminary information, a technical malfunction led to the aircraft crashing near the Russian military's Hmeymin Air Base in the Syrian province of Latakia.

All people on board the crashed An-26 plane, including 26 passengers and six crew members, died in the incident, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

According to the ministry, the aircraft crashed near Hmeymin air base at 3 pm on Tuesday when landing, hitting the ground 500 meters short of the runway.

A technical malfunction could have caused the crash, the ministry added, saying that the aircraft was not attacked.

An investigation into the incident is underway.

© Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov Russian servicemen at Hmeimim airbase in Syria

This is not the first time that an An-26 has crashed in Syria. In January 2015, an aircraft operated by the Syrian armed forces crashed while landing at the besieged Abu al-Duhur military airport in the Idlib Governorate.

The An-26 is a military transport aircraft capable of carrying up to 38 people excluding the crew and some 5,500 kilograms in cargo.

Russia has been maintaining a military presence in Syria since 2015, launching an anti-terrorist operation at the request of President Bashar Assad. Moscow has two military facilities in the country: the Hmeymin Air Base and the Tartus Naval Facility.