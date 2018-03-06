Militants in E Ghouta Shell Damascus: Nine Reportedly Injured

Earlier, UN Security Council adopted resolution which requires all parties to end the clashes and provide a humanitarian pause throughout Syria. However, the militants have continued the shelling.

Nine people injured as the results of the Damascus shelling by the militants from Eastern Ghouta, according to a source in the police of Damascus.

Eastern Ghouta remains one of the last strongholds held by terrorists in Syria; the terrorists periodically shell local pro-Damascus militants and fire at Syria's pro-government forces. The situation has sharply escalated in recent weeks.

Terrorists in East Ghouta regularly shell Damascus.

Earlier, Russian Defense Ministry said that terrorists who control Eastern Ghouta have imposed a restriction during humanitarian pauses and banned citizens from gathering in order to prevent them from leaving the area through the humanitarian corridor.

The UNSC resolution 2401 was adopted on February 24 and stipulates a one-month ceasefire across Syria. Russia has constantly urged the West to assist in ensuring the truce conditions, despite the fact that the humanitarian pauses are being broken by militants in violation of the UNSC's resolution.