Erdogan Slams UNSC Resolution for Failing to Work in Eastern Ghouta

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized on Tuesday UNSC Resolution 2401 on Syria, which demands all parties cease hostilities for 30 days, because it has not been implemented in Eastern Ghouta.

"How can one react calmly to the events in Eastern Ghouta? Where's the humanity? The UN security Council takes decisions on Eastern Ghouta, but damn those decisions. Since they are not being implemented, what value do they have after that for humanity? You're deceiving. The world turned into a world of fears, everyone is silent," Erdogan said in his address to parliament.

Last week, the UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2401 that urges all parties to the conflict to immediately stop all clashes and adhere to a long-term humanitarian ceasefire for at least 30 days across the entirety of Syrian territory in order to ensure the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid supplies, as well as the medical evacuation of injured people.

© AFP 2018/ AMER ALMOHIBANY Red Crescent Convoy Returns to Check Point in Eastern Ghouta With 13 Evacuees

In spite of the resolution, truce violations continue to take place in the crisis-torn country. The situation in Eastern Ghouta has been tense over the past weeks resulting in ongoing shelling by local militants on Damascus and fire from the Syrian pro-government forces. Damascus says it opens fire in response to shelling from Eastern Ghouta, while the Western countries are accusing the Syrian government and Russia of being responsible for the escalation of tensions in the area.